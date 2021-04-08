Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 124.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 436.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 557.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

