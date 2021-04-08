Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

NYSE GWRE opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.05 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.