Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.