Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of ADP opened at $185.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

