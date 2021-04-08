Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 15,350 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.27% of Glaukos worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,833 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GKOS opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised Glaukos to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

