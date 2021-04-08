Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,836 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.