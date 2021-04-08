Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 53,900 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 309.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

