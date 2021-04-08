Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 54,939 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,806,000 after buying an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,400,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

