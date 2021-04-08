Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.