Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $160.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

