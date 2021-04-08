Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

