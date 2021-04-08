Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average of $207.38. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.