Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

