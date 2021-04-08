Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,471,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

