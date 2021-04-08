TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $71.56. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 305,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.