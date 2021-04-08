Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.08

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.08 and last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 32376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

There is no company description available for Techtronic Industries Co Ltd.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.