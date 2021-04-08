Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 665,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,278. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

