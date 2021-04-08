Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Up 3.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. 2,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations.

