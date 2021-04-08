Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $73.20 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Tellor has a total market cap of $112.09 million and $54.15 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.20 or 0.00125874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.36 or 0.00636891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082291 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030303 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,606,845 coins and its circulating supply is 1,531,380 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

