Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,300,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 438,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,576. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

