Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $3,143.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00311167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006556 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

