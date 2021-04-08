Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,543.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,639 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,639 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

