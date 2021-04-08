TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. TENT has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $377,026.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00311099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00187663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00124779 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007168 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,219,740 coins and its circulating supply is 34,142,648 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

