TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. TenX has a total market cap of $32.58 million and $5.25 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

