Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.