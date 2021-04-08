Terra Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $246.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $15.96 or 0.00027581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,374,569 coins and its circulating supply is 384,213,140 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

