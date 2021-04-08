Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $141.90 million and $13.08 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.36 or 0.00636891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082291 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030303 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

