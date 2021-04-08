Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $407,247.31 and approximately $162.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,322.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.36 or 0.01106658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00426282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061599 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.