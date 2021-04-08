TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $54.20 million and approximately $256,845.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.76 or 0.00789854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.76 or 1.00164046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00704550 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 61,907,188,221 coins and its circulating supply is 61,906,459,113 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

