TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $44.04 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005830 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,728,443,172 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

