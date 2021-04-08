Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 29,262,074 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

