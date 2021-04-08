Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $684.34. The stock had a trading volume of 462,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,435,129. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $656.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.