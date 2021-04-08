Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion and $95.69 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 45,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 43,793,798,245 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

