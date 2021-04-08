Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $66.41 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

