Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.02. 59,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,596. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

