Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.