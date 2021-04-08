Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.26. 9,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 589,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

