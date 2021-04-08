Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.26. 9,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 589,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
