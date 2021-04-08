Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

TXT opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 224,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

