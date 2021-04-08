Tezos (XTZ) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.55 billion and $697.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00010341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,757,459 tokens. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.