TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 246,943 shares.The stock last traded at $75.89 and had previously closed at $76.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

