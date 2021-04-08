TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TFII. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TFI International from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.50.

TFII traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$96.09. 111,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$31.35 and a 12 month high of C$103.28.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

