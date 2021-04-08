The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 10,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $118.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

