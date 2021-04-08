The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

