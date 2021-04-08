The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Citigroup boosted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE AZEK opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 75.68.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

