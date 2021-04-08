The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

NYSE BK opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

