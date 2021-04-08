The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.69. The stock had a trading volume of 143,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

