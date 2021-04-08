The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $252.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.41. The company has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

