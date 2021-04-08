The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of The Boston Beer worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,235.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,003.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.04.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

