The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,262.24

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,262.24 and last traded at $1,262.16, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,235.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,003.06. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

