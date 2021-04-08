The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,547 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after buying an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after buying an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after buying an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,635,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE:BCO opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.84 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

